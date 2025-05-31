India Pakistan News Amit Shah Praises BSFs Retaliation ‘Pak Would Take Years To Overcome’

India Pakistan News: Amit Shah Praises BSF's Retaliation: ‘Pak Would Take Years To Overcome’ Amit Shah Lauds BSF: "118 Pak Posts Destroyed! Pakistan Will Take Years to Recover!" | India's Strong Retaliation Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, May 30, delivered a strong commendation to the Border Security Force (BSF) for its powerful retaliation to Pakistan's shelling earlier this month! Shah asserted that Islamabad would take years to recover from the significant damage inflicted, particularly after an anti-terror operation. India had carried out strikes at multiple locations inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7, responding to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives. Praising the BSF's response to Pakistani hostilities, Amit Shah revealed that the forces destroyed and damaged over 118 Pakistani posts along the Jammu frontier. He emphasized the severe blow dealt to the enemy's surveillance network, stating it would take years to repair. Amit Shah stated: “When Pakistan responded to our anti-terror operations by attacking our borders and civilian areas, it was the BSF jawans of the Jammu Frontier who retaliated by destroying and damaging over 118 posts.” He added: “They dismantled the enemy's entire surveillance system piece by piece – a system that will take them four to five years to rebuild.” According to information from the BSF Director General, Pakistan suffered "the biggest blow to its communication systems and surveillance equipment," rendering them “incapable of waging a full-fledged information-based war for quite some time”. Shah also lauded the BSF's constant readiness and intelligence, enabling precise pre-emptive action. He highlighted their unwavering dedication: “This proves that even during peacetime, you kept a vigilant eye... Based on your accurate intelligence, a precise counter-strategy was prepared well in advance. When the opportunity arose, you implemented it with success.” And on their bravery: “Whenever there is any kind of attack on India's borders, organized or unorganised, covert or overt, the first to bear the brunt are our BSF jawans. But they never pause to consider where the boundary lies.” “Such bravery only emerges when there is pride in the nation, a sense of patriotism in the heart, and a passion for supreme sacrifice. That is when such outcomes are possible.” The Home Minister stressed that the BSF continues to serve as India's vital first line of defence across diverse and challenging terrains.