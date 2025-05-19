India Pakistan News After Haryana YouTuber UP Businessman Shahzad Arrested For Spying For Pakistan

A businessman in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur has been arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan, the police said on Sunday. The accused, Shahzad, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) from Moradabad following inputs about his alleged involvement in cross-border smuggling and espionage activities for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). He was also passing sensitive information related to national security to his handlers, the STF said in a statement.