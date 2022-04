India on its way to face economic crisis like Sri Lanka: Sanjay Raut

While commenting on Sri Lanka economic crisis, Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut on April 05 said that India is on its way to face economic crisis like island country. “Sri Lanka's condition is very worrisome. India is on that path. We have to handle it otherwise our condition will be worse than Sri Lanka. Mamata Banerjee has also said to call for an all-party meeting under PM Modi's leadership,” he added.