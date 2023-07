India now home to world's largest office, overtakes Pentagon; know all about Surat's grand building

For the last 80 years, the United States Department of Defense headquarters Pentagon proudly held the world's largest office building title. Recently, a newly-developed office building in Surat, Gujarat, has broken the eight-decade-long record of the Pentagon to claim the title. Watch this video to know every detail of the newly constructed Surat's grand diamond building.

