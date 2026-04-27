India New Zealand FTA Offers Zero Duty Access, Job Boost

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INDIA
India and New Zealand just signed a historic Free Trade Agreement giving 5,000 exclusive visas to Indians and zero duty on 100% of Indian exports. Sealed in just 9 months, this is one of the fastest and biggest India trade deals in history and it changes everything for Indian workers, exporters, and businesses.