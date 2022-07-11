India needs to develop AI technology in order to become invincible, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a Defence program on Artificial Intelligence organised by Department of Defence Production on July 11. He talked about the importance of Artificial Intelligence in various sectors and its relevance in present context.He said, “Artificial intelligence has improved the agricultural sector including overall harvest quality called as precision agriculture. AI is becoming helpful in detection of pests and diseases in plants and crops.