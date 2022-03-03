India needs research-based futuristic approach to maintain global standards in manufacturing PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a post-Budget webinar on ‘Make in India for the World’ on March 03 said that India needs a research-based futuristic approach to maintain global standards in manufacturing. PM Modi said, “Just buying terracotta 'diyas' on Deepawali is not being 'vocal for local', we need to think big. Domestic manufacturers need to maintain global standards. We need a research-based futuristic approach.” Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal was also present in the webinar.