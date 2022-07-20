Search icon
India must come forward to help Sri Lanka: M Thambi Durai

Following the all-party meeting called by Union Government on situation in Sri Lanka, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader M Thambi Durai on July 19 said that India must come forward and help Sri Lanka during its crisis. “We requested the Government of India to help Sri Lankan people. India must come forward and help any neighbouring country. India is the main helper of Sri Lanka, no other country has come forward,” he said.

