India Monsoon: NDRF Team Deployed In Ooty As IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Nilgiris | Tamil Nadu A 30-member NDRF team has arrived in Ooty as the IMD issues a very heavy rain warning for Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district on May 24. Nilgiris District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Dhaneeru confirmed a red alert for the region over the next two days due to the early onset of Southwest Monsoon. She urged locals and tourists in Ooty and nearby areas to stay indoors and avoid non-essential travel. The monsoon is expected to heavily impact Ooty taluk. Authorities are on high alert to manage any potential disaster situations.