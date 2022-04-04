India making efforts to resolve tension between Ukraine and Russia says Australian Envoy OFarrell

As the war between Ukraine and Russia continues, Australia’s High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell spoke highly of India for its constant efforts made towards trying to resolve the crisis. “PM Modi has spoken thrice to Russian President Putin and twice with Ukraine President Zelensky is a good thing because it shows that India wants to try and resolve these issues,” he said. Barry O’Farrell also commented on IndAus ECTA.