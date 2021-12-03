India logs 9216 new COVID infections 391 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 9,216 new cases and 391 fatalities in the last 24 hours. Death toll stands at 4,70,115. The country also reported 8,612 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate at 98.35 per cent. 1,25,75,05,514 vaccine doses have been administered so far.