India logs 2,483 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

India's COVID-19 count witnessed a slight dip as the country reported 2,483 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. India’s active caseload stands at 15,636. Recovery rate stands at 98.75 percent. Total number of tests done during the previous day 4,49,197. 87,95,76,423 vaccinations have been administered so far. Country’s death toll stands at 523622.