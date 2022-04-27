India kept Fiji on priority during pandemic PM Modi

Believing the world as our family, India has sent around 100 million vaccine doses to around 100 countries and kept Fiji on priority, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 27. “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam believing the world as our family, India sent medicines and essential items to 150 countries. India cared about its people and also people of other countries. We have sent around 100 million vaccine doses to around 100 countries and kept Fiji on priority,” said Prime Minister Modi on April 27. PM Modi virtually addressed the launch of Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children's Heart Hospital, Fiji.