India joined Bahrain-situated Multilateral Combined Maritime Force as associate partner: Rajnath Singh

India has joined Bahrain-situated Multilateral Combined Maritime Force as associate partner, informed Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on April 12 (local time) during a joint press conference of India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. “Despite the pandemic, our military to military exercises increased. We are glad that India has joined the Bahrain-situated Multilateral Combined Maritime Force as an associate partner; this will strengthen the Regional Security Cooperation in western Indian Ocean,” said Rajnath Singh. “We have also progressed in the implementation of COMCASA (Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement) and effective operationalization of BECA (Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement),” he added.