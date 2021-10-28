India-Israel to celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations in January 2022 Envoy Naor Gilon

While mentioning EAM S Jaishankar's recent visit to Israel, Ambassador Naor Gilon said that the visit being in the spotlight of 30 years of diplomatic relations between both the countries will be celebrated on 29th January next year. He said, “It was a very warm visit, very friendly which I think emphasized the strategic partnership declared during the visit of PM Narendra Modi in Israel.