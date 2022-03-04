India is working day and night to bring back every civilian stranded in Ukraine PM Modi

Addressing a public rally in Mirzapur of Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 04 said that India is working day and night to bring back every civilian stranded in war-hit Ukraine. He also added that they have rescued thousands of children from Ukraine by running Operation Ganga. “During COVID, our citizens were struck across the world and we launched Vande Bharat Mission to bring them back. Right now, the whole world is watching the situation in Ukraine. India is working day and night to bring back every civilian, our students trapped in the war. We have rescued thousands of children from Ukraine by running Operation Ganga,” PM Modi said.