Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

India is the safest place for Muslims in the world, says VHP leader Vinod Bansal

VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal on February 05 said that India is the safest place for Muslims in the world. He said that Muslims are free only in India.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday: From Buggati Veyron to Rolls-Royce Dawn, check out CR7’s fancy car collection
Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar net worth, business empire, lavish house, fee per episode; all you need to know
State Bank of India to deliver money to your home: Step-by-step guide
Meet Mittali Parulkar, bride-to-be of India and IPL star Shardul Thakur
5 exotic destinations in India for your next beach vacation
Speed Reads
More
First-image
7.7 magnitude earthquake rocks Turkey, aftershock felt in many countries
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.