India is suffering because of PM Modi’s policy of not involving anyone in decision making: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on July 15 said that India is suffering because of PM Modi’s policy of not involving anyone in decision making. Speaking to media persons, Gehlot said, “Drama was done in Parliament's Central hall by bringing GST at midnight. It had problematic start, now Centre is getting stuck into it. Inflation is already rising. The country is suffering because of PM Modi's policy of not involving anyone.”