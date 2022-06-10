India is starting movement to produce winners by introducing IN-SPACe: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing at the headquarters of Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) in Ahmedabad on June 10 said that India is starting movement to produce winners by introducing reforms in space sector through IN-SPACe. “By bringing reforms in space sector through IN-SPACe, we are starting the movement to produce winners. Private sector will not only be a vendor but will also play the role of big winners in Space sector. Even sky is not the limit for this coming together of private and government sector,” he said. “It is also being ensured that private sector utilises ISRO’s resources and works in tandem with it,” he added.