India is second largest start-up hub in the world: PM Modi at IIT Kanpur

Speaking at the 54th convocation ceremony at IIT Kanpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 28 said that India is the second largest start-up hub in the world. “In this 75th year of independence, we have over 75 unicorns, over 50,000 start-ups. Of these, 10,000 have come only in the last 6 months. Today India has emerged as the second-largest startup hub in the world,” said PM Modi.