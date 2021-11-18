India is ready to work with partners for our shared prosperity security PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing Sydney Dialogue on November 18 said that India is ready to work with partners for our shared prosperity and security. “As a democracy and digital leader, India is ready to work with partners for our shared prosperity and security. India's digital revolution is rooted in our democracy, our demography and the scale of our economy. It's powered by enterprise and innovation of our youth. We are turning the challenges of the past into an opportunity to leap into the future,” PM Modi added.