India is new hope of the world today: PM Modi at 'Yuva Shivir'

While virtually addressing the 'Yuva Shivir' in Vadodara, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 19 in Delhi, informed that India is the new hope of the world today. He also said that India supplied vaccines and medicines to the world during the COVID-19 crisis. “From delivering vaccines and medicines to the world in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, to the role of a capable nation for peace in the midst of global unrest and conflicts, India is the new hope of the world today,” the PM said.