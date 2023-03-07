Search icon
India is known for being Bright Spot in global economy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about India’s movement towards financial discipline and transparancy by carrying an inclusive approach and how in the present time India is known as the bright spot in the global economy. Prime Minister Modi addressed these topics while attending a post-Budget webinar on ‘Enhancing efficiency of financial services for creating growth opportunities’ in New Delhi on March 07. He also urged the people to support the private sector by maximasing investment so that the country can utilize and benefit from the sector. PM Modi also commented on the huge number of UPI payments in India and mentioned RuPay and UPI as not just low cost and highly secure technology, but our identity. “India is moving towards financial discipline, transparency & inclusive approach. Today India is known for being Bright Spot in global economy,” said PM Modi.“We have to give support to private sector working for progress of different geographical areas and economic sectors. I urge the private sector to maximize their investments just like the Govt of India, so that the country can utilize & benefit maximum from this,” he added.“India is moving ahead in digital currency. In the 75th year of Independence, India transferred Rs 75,000 crores via UPI, this proves RuPay and UPI are not just low-cost and highly secure technology, it is our identity in the world,” he added.

