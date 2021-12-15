India is experiencing multidimensional development under PM’s leadership: Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on December 15 said that India is experiencing multidimensional development under PM Modi’s leadership.He said, “A proud, prosperous nation is being built under PM Modi's leadership and it can be felt after coming to Kashi. India is experiencing multidimensional development. PM Modi gave a new direction to development. We'll proceed to Ayodhya with a new vigour.” He added, “With fresh vigour and after getting inspired to work, we are heading out of here. We will have the darshan of Ram Lalla. We are filled with great joy over the course of these three days. We are leaving from here with fresh inspiration.”