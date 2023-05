India is a shining beacon in the global economy: PM Modi in Sydney

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Australia as part of the third and final leg of his three-nation visit after concluding his visit to Papua New Guinea. Members of the Indian diaspora also welcomed PM Modi as they chanted slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram". During his visit, PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.