India is a Hindu nation RSS’ Dattatreya Hosabale

Addressing a Presser in Haryana’s Panipat, General Secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Dattatreya Hosabale said that India is a 'Hindu Rashtra'. “Sangh has spoken about 'Hindu Rashtra' that it is a cultural concept. We've been saying that this is the meaning of 'Hindu Rashtra' and India is a 'Hindu Rashtra'. State and Nation are different. So, India, the nation, is a Hindu nation,” said Dattatreya Hosabale on March 14.