India is a free country, it is up to girls whether to wear Hijab or not: Farooq Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) Chief Farooq Abdullah on February 09 lent support to Muslim girls amid the ‘Hijab row’ in Karnataka stating that India is a free country and women has the right to decide whether to wear it or not. Speaking to ANI, Abdullah said, “There is nothing wrong with it (wearing hijab). India is a free country and it is up to a girl to decide whether to wear it or not. It doesn't harm anybody at all.”