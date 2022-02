India invites Navies of more than 45 countries to participate in Maritime Exercise Milan-2022

Indian Navy Spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal on February 21 said that Maritime Exercise Milan-2022 is being conducted in Visakhapatnam for first time. He said, “Maritime exercise Milan-2022 is being conducted in Visakhapatnam for first time. Invitations to Navies of 45 countries have been extended. Exercise is divided into 2 phases- the harbour phase (Feb 25-28) and the sea phase (March 1-4).”