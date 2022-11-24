India International Trade Fair Tihar jail inmates upskilling with various trainings earning lakhs

Whenever we hear about prisoners, crime, brutality, misdeeds, felony. These are the terms which we associate with the culprits. But no, that's not true in today's world. The jailbirds behind the bars are today making money with their hard work. Indian prisoners, as part of vocational training and rehabilitation today, they indulge in make handloom textiles, furniture, bakery items and what not.