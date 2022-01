India has strong ecosystem of more than 50,000 startups: PM Modi

While addressing a 25th National Youth Day Programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12 said India has a strong ecosystem of more than 50,000 startups. “Today, India has a strong ecosystem of more than 50,000 startups, out of which more than 10,000 startups were set up in the past 6-7 months amid the challenges posed by the COVID pandemic. 'Compete and conquer' is the mantra of New India,” said PM Modi.