India has set target to extract 50 pc of energy from non-fossil fuels by 2030 PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 04, while addressing a webinar on 'Energy for Sustainable Growth’ said that India has a target to extract 50 per cent of its usage from non-fossil fuels by the year 2030. “By 2030, India has set the target of extracting 50 pc of its energy from non-fossil fuels. It is our opportunity to shift to more sustainable practices. We need to focus on building a hydrogen ecosystem in which the private sector can play a pivotal role.,” said PM Modi. PM Modi also said,” Today’s theme of ‘Energy for Sustainable Growth' is not only inspired by our traditional knowledge but will also lead the future of the country. India's vision is clear that sustainable growth is possible from sustainable energy sources only.”