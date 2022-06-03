India has reached a level where world listens to us carefully: Rajnath Singh

fence Minister Rajnath Singh attended Ground Breaking Ceremony @ 3.0 of UP Investors Summit at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on June 03. While addressing the ceremony, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “India was once at number 142 in the world in terms of Ease of Doing Business, which has now stood at number 62 under the leadership of PM Modi.” “Earlier, India's stance on world affairs was not taken seriously. But today, India has reached a level where the world listens to us carefully,” he added.