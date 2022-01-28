India has positive approach on visits to religious shrines is willing to engage with Pakistan MEA

Ministry of External Affair’s Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on January 28 said that India has a positive approach on visits to religious shrines and is also willing to engage Pakistan. “Under 1974 protocol, visits to religious shrines are being facilitated regularly...There's interest on both sides to expand agreed list of shrines and modes of travel. India has a positive approach on this matter and is willing to engage with Pakistan as COVID situation normalises,” said Arindam Bagchi.