India has given the world a 'bouquet of hope', says PM Modi at World Economic Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually addressed the World Economic Forum, Davos Agenda, wherein he spoke about the country's bouquet of hope. Besides successfully vaccinating crores of Indians against the coronavirus, the Prime Minister spoke about India's unwavering trust on democracy and technology to empower the 21st century with the temperament and talent of Indians as part of this bouquet of hope.