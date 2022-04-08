India has come forward with humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka: Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay

India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay on April 08, has said that the ties between the two countries are confluence of three factors- ‘Vasudev Kutumbkam’, Doctor of Sagar, Neighborhood First policy. “India has come forward with humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka. It is India's closest maritime neighbour. Our ties with Sri Lanka are the confluence of three factors - Vasudev Kutumbkam, Doctor of Sagar and Neighborhood First,” he said. He also said, “When India suffered during COVID-19 (peak) there were prayers from Sri Lanka, when Sri Lanka suffered due to COVID-19, India helped them with medicines & other essentials. We have been in close contact and discussions with the government of Sri Lanka for post-COVID-19 economic recovery.” Sri Lanka is facing a severe economic crisis. This crisis has compelled its citizens to hit the road and protest against the ruling establishment.