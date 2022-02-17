India, Germany sign Work Plan 2022 to strengthen infrastructure, reduce trade barriers

The 8th Annual Meeting of the Indo-German Working Group on Quality Infrastructure, led by the Indian Ministry for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy was held virtually on February 16. Speaking to ANI, Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs said that it was a meeting of Indo-German joint working group on quality infrastructure. "This is a great sign of strong relations between Germany and India and that both sides can draw benefits from the exchange of information and expertise on issues of mutual interest to support bilateral trade." he said.