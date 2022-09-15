India, France to launch scheme as a follow-up to migration and mobility partnership: S Jaishankar

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on September 14 in Delhi, informed that India and France are launching a scheme for the exchange of young professionals between 18 to 35 age group as a follow-up to migration and mobility partnership. “We are launching a scheme for the exchange of young professionals in the 18 to 35 age group as a follow-up to our migration and mobility partnership,” S Jaishankar said.