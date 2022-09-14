India, France agree to work towards establishment of Indo-Pacific trilateral development cooperation: S Jaishankar

Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on September 14 addressed a Joint Press Conference with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna in Delhi. EAM Jaishankar informed that India and France both agreed to work towards the establishment of Indo-Pacific trilateral development cooperation. “We agreed to work towards the establishment of Indo-Pacific trilateral development cooperation that would facilitate development projects, especially in the framework of International Solar Alliance,” Jaishankar said.