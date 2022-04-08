India focuses on currency swap, extending credit line for fuel, food in Sri Lanka: Gopal Baglay

To revive Sri Lanka’s economy, India is focused on currency swap agreement, extending credit line for fuel, food and encouraging Indian investment in the island country, said Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay on April 08. “In view of discussions with Sri Lankan government for post-COVID-19 economic recovery, the focus has been on support for currency -currency swap; extending credit for fuel and food; energy security, and encouraging Indian investment in Sri Lanka. There will also be an investment in infrastructure projects in Sri Lanka,” he said. Sri Lanka is facing a severe economic crisis. This crisis has compelled its citizens to hit the road and protest against the ruling establishment.