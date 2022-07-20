Search icon
India extended concessional loans of over 12.3 billion dollars to Africa: S Jaishankar at CII EXIM Bank Conclave

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on July 19 speaking at the 17th CII EXIM Bank Conclave on India-Africa growth partnership said that India has extended concessional loans of over 12.3 billion dollars to Africa. “Being a trusted partner in the journey of socio-economic development, India has extended concessional loans of over 12.3 billion dollars to Africa. We have completed 197 projects so far, 65 more are currently under execution and 81 are at the pre-execution stage,” said Jaishankar. “We are committed towards enhancing capacity building and skill development among African youth. In this context we had announced 50,000 scholarships in 2015 out of which 30 per cent of slots have already been utilised,” he added.

