India expresses support for all diplomatic efforts to end Russia-Ukraine conflict in New York

India on July 15 (local time) expressed its support for all diplomatic efforts to end the conflict including through talks between Ukraine and Russian federation at the UNSC Arria-formula meeting on Ukraine. “With millions becoming homeless and forced to take shelter in neighbouring countries. We believe, no solution can arrive at the cost of innocent lives. We are consistently calling for complete cessation of all hostilities and advocated the part of dialogue and diplomacy,” India's Permanent Mission to UN, Pratik Mathur said. “We support all diplomatic efforts to end the conflict including through talks between Ukraine and Russian federation. It is in our collective interest to work constructively both inside the United Nations and outside towards seeking an early resolution to this conflict,” he added.