India-EU negotiations on trade, investment and geographical indicators discussed with France: EAM

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on September 14 in Delhi, called France the ‘key member’ of the European Union. “France is a key member of the European Union and we naturally discussed the advancing India-EU negotiations on trade, investment and geographical indicators. We welcome the commencement of the first round of negotiations in this regard,” S Jaishankar said.