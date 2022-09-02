Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

India dropped burden of slavery from its chest: PM Modi on new Naval Ensign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 02 unveiled the new Naval Ensign 'Nishaan' during the commissioning of the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. “Today is a historic day. India dropped the burden of slavery from its chest. Indian Navy has received a new Ensign today. Till now, there was a mark of slavery on the Naval Ensign. Today, Naval Ensign inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will wave in the sky,” said the PM. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other dignitaries were present at the INS Vikrant Commissioning ceremony.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Virat Kohli shares adorable photo of Anushka Sharma, calls actress 'my world'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.