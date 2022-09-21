India crucial market for Kerry Kelly Group CEO Scanlon

Calling India a crucial and dynamic market for Kerry, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Edmond Scanlon on September 21 said that India is growing rapidly and has a tremendous potential. While speaking to ANI, Scanlon said, “India is a crucial and dynamic market with tremendous potential. It is growing rapidly. The current trends in the market from a taste perspective and a nutrition perspective are exactly where Kerry’s strengths lie.”