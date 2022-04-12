India condemned civilian killings in Bucha provided humanitarian assistance to Ukraine White House

While speaking about India’s stand on Ukraine situation amid Russian Invasion, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on April 11 stated that US support principles of equal justice and value long-standing cooperation with Pakistan. “India condemned civilian killings in Bucha. They supported calls for an independent investigation, provided over 90 tons of humanitarian relief material to Ukraine and its neighbour, used its resources to evacuate almost 150 foreign nationals from 18 countries,” said Jen Psaki.