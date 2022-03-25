India China have made progress in resolving some friction areas S Jaishankar

Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar in a special briefing with media on March 25, said that India and China have made progress in resolving some friction areas including Pangong Tso. “So long there are very large deployments, border situation is not normal. We still have ongoing friction areas, have made progress in resolving some friction areas including Pangong Tso. Our discussion today was how to take this forward. There have been 15 rounds of talks...,” added EAM.