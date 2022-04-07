India can now deal with the cyclones effectively Amit Shah at NDRF conference

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 07 remembered the Gujarat earthquake in 2001 and 1999 Orissa cyclone and said that India can now deal with the cyclones effectively. While speaking at the at the annual conference of NDRF, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Due to technology and science we get information immediately today, now we don’t receive delayed information about the disaster. We get notifications ahead of time. The kind of disaster that is about to come, things like making people aware are done first.” “I have seen the Gujarat earthquake in 2001 in which thousands of people lost their lives. Saw the super cyclone of Orissa in 1999 in which more than 10,000 people died, today we are standing at a stage where we can deal with the cyclone no matter how big it comes,” said Union Home Minister Amit Shah.