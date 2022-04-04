India can face economic crisis like Sri Lanka as well: Ram Gopal Yadav

Amid the continuous hike in prices of crude oil, Samajwadi Party (SP) Secretary General and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav on April 04 anticipated that India can also witness the economic crisis that is prevailing in Sri Lanka and Centre don’t have any money as they have gone bankrupt. “Sri Lanka-like situation can happen here as well. They (Centre) won't have enough money to even roll out salaries to government employees. They have a Rs 4.27 lakh crore FCI subsidy due in 2 years. They don't have any money. This government has gone bankrupt.