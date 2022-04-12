India calls for urgent cessation of violence in Ukraine: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on April 12 reiterated India’s stand on Ukraine crisis, and said that the county is for urgent cessation of violence and prepared to contribute in notable way. “We have made a number of statements that apply in our positions (over Ukraine)- in UN, in Parliament and in other forums that we are against conflict, we are for dialogue and diplomacy, for urgent cessation of violence and we are prepared to contribute in a notable way to these,” he added.