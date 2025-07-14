India Bullet Train News Big Shift in Plan Govt Drops Japanese Plans No More Shinkansen

Govt drops Japanese Bullet Train for Vande Bharat on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project will now feature India’s semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains. Vande Bharat will run at a top speed of 250 km/h, compared to the earlier plan of 320 km/h with Japan’s Shinkansen. The change was driven by cost escalation as Japan hiked coach price from ₹16 crore to ₹50 crore, pushing a 16-coach train to ₹800 crore. The project will now rely on indigenous technology to keep costs in check. Work on the Surat-Bilimora stretch (50 km) is nearing completion; trial runs are expected by year-end. Two 8-coach Vande Bharat trains will operate on the route, with public service likely starting by 2027. Though capable of 280 km/h, operational speed will be limited to 250 km/h